923 Somersby Lane
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

923 Somersby Lane

923 Somersby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

923 Somersby Lane, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great neighborhood nestled just off HWY 51 in Somesrby. Three bedrooms /2.5 baths. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets and granite counter tops. Breakfast area opens to a deck that overlooks the backyard. Large master bedroom with dual walk in closets and master bath with walk in tiled shower. Well established neighborhood with lots of mature trees. Sit on the deck overlooking a nature filled back yard with mature landscaping.Great play house or storage shed in the back. Walk to elementary school without crossing 51. Super close to the vibrant Matthews restaurant and social scene. Known for its small-town feel with annual festivals, live music, family entertainment and craft breweries. Take a walk around Squirrel Lake park or bike/jog on the 4 mile Creek Greenway. Travel in the other direction for easy access to Arboretum Shopping, Providence Commons. Easy access to Charlotte area private schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Somersby Lane have any available units?
923 Somersby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 Somersby Lane have?
Some of 923 Somersby Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 Somersby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
923 Somersby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Somersby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 923 Somersby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 923 Somersby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 923 Somersby Lane offers parking.
Does 923 Somersby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 Somersby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Somersby Lane have a pool?
No, 923 Somersby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 923 Somersby Lane have accessible units?
No, 923 Somersby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Somersby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 Somersby Lane has units with dishwashers.

