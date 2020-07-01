923 Somersby Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great neighborhood nestled just off HWY 51 in Somesrby. Three bedrooms /2.5 baths. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets and granite counter tops. Breakfast area opens to a deck that overlooks the backyard. Large master bedroom with dual walk in closets and master bath with walk in tiled shower. Well established neighborhood with lots of mature trees. Sit on the deck overlooking a nature filled back yard with mature landscaping.Great play house or storage shed in the back. Walk to elementary school without crossing 51. Super close to the vibrant Matthews restaurant and social scene. Known for its small-town feel with annual festivals, live music, family entertainment and craft breweries. Take a walk around Squirrel Lake park or bike/jog on the 4 mile Creek Greenway. Travel in the other direction for easy access to Arboretum Shopping, Providence Commons. Easy access to Charlotte area private schools.