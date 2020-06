Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities parking garage

Rare find master down with trey ceiling in a popular neighborhood with great schools! Spacious kitchen opens to the two story, sunny and airy family room with fireplace. Plenty of cabinet space in kitchen with granite counter top, double oven and tile back splash. French door leads to first floor office. Three bedrooms upstairs plus one bonus room. One bedroom has its private bath; two other bedrooms share a jack and Jill bathroom. 3 car garage. 5 minutes to Arboretum mall.