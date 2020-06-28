All apartments in Matthews
803 E John St

803 East John Street · No Longer Available
Location

803 East John Street, Matthews, NC 28105
Pine Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
- Enjoy all that Matthews offers! Shopping, Dining, Dancing, Greenway, Active Community, Stumptown Park! 3 bedroom 2 bath home CLOSE TO TOWN and ACTIVITIES with EASY ACCESS to I485. The laminate 'hardwood' floors in the Living room, Dining room, and Hallway are attractive and offers easy cleaning! Master bedroom with MASTER BATH! And, the other bathroom is surprisingly large! Enjoy the deck off the kitchen and a fully fenced in back yard! Call Jane @ 704 281-6096 for showing or more information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5139409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 E John St have any available units?
803 E John St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
Is 803 E John St currently offering any rent specials?
803 E John St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 E John St pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 E John St is pet friendly.
Does 803 E John St offer parking?
No, 803 E John St does not offer parking.
Does 803 E John St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 E John St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 E John St have a pool?
No, 803 E John St does not have a pool.
Does 803 E John St have accessible units?
No, 803 E John St does not have accessible units.
Does 803 E John St have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 E John St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 E John St have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 E John St does not have units with air conditioning.
