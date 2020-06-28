803 E John St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

- Enjoy all that Matthews offers! Shopping, Dining, Dancing, Greenway, Active Community, Stumptown Park! 3 bedroom 2 bath home CLOSE TO TOWN and ACTIVITIES with EASY ACCESS to I485. The laminate 'hardwood' floors in the Living room, Dining room, and Hallway are attractive and offers easy cleaning! Master bedroom with MASTER BATH! And, the other bathroom is surprisingly large! Enjoy the deck off the kitchen and a fully fenced in back yard! Call Jane @ 704 281-6096 for showing or more information.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5139409)