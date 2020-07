Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities

3 Bedroom Ranch in Matthews! - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch located in Matthews. The home offers granite counter tops in the kitchen, central A/C, gas heat and washer/dryer. Also the large fenced-in back yard.



It is in a great location, close to 485 and Independence for added convenience. Close to Downtown Matthews with shops, dining, the park and the library.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Jane at (704) 281-6096.



