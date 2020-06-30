All apartments in Matthews
447 Sadie Drive

Location

447 Sadie Drive, Matthews, NC 28105
Pine Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Brick Ranch in Downtown Matthews Available Now! - This charming brick ranch is available now in downtown Matthews! Hardwoods are in the living room and all three bedrooms. The kitchen includes custom backsplash, tile flooring, abundance of cabinets and storage with spacious living room for gatherings. Large lot, wooded backyard complete with back deck area, and walking distance to downtown festivals and concerts. Call today to schedule your appointment, 704-814-0461.

(RLNE2577752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 Sadie Drive have any available units?
447 Sadie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 447 Sadie Drive have?
Some of 447 Sadie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 Sadie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
447 Sadie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Sadie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 447 Sadie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 447 Sadie Drive offer parking?
No, 447 Sadie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 447 Sadie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 Sadie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Sadie Drive have a pool?
No, 447 Sadie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 447 Sadie Drive have accessible units?
No, 447 Sadie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Sadie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 Sadie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

