447 Sadie Drive

Charming Brick Ranch in Downtown Matthews Available Now! - This charming brick ranch is available now in downtown Matthews! Hardwoods are in the living room and all three bedrooms. The kitchen includes custom backsplash, tile flooring, abundance of cabinets and storage with spacious living room for gatherings. Large lot, wooded backyard complete with back deck area, and walking distance to downtown festivals and concerts. Call today to schedule your appointment, 704-814-0461.



