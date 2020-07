Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom(or 3 plus large bonus) in Matthews. Fully fenced back yard, large back yard. All bedrooms on upper level. Large deck overlooking back yard, great for entertaining. New washer/dryer and refrigerator just installed. Great space on main level. Large living area and dining room. Open Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Numerous windows offer great outside views and natural lighting.