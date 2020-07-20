2834 Ritz Lane

Amenities

Take advantage of this unique opportunity to rent a charming home in the Windsor Chase community of Matthews. Set on a quarter acre lot, this 2 story home boasts 3884 sqft with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. This stunning home was fully renovated this year and offers cathedral ceilings in the family room with new wainscoting over a granite fireplace. New paint throughout and wood flooring downstairs. The master suite downstairs has a tray ceiling, a huge walk-in closet, and a large whirlpool bath. You won't find a home like this for rent in such a good school district, so act fast.



Available for move in 7/9/2019



House features:



Main Floor;

Master suite down with a huge walk-in closet and whirlpool bath,

Formal dining,

Breakfast nook in a bay window area,

Formal living room,

Family room with 2 story cathedral ceiling

Office,

Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets, a large island, and granite counter tops,

Stainless steel appliances,



2nd floor;

4 spacious bedrooms

Large closet and storage space,

Beautifully renovated bathroom



Pet Friendly

Central A/C and heat

Gas water heater



To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net . Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.



Pets allowed with owner's approval!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Schools assigned;



Crown Point Elementary

Mint Hill Middle School

Butler High School