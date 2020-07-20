All apartments in Matthews
Last updated June 13 2019 at 1:31 PM

2834 Ritz Lane

2834 Ritz Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2834 Ritz Lane, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Take advantage of this unique opportunity to rent a charming home in the Windsor Chase community of Matthews. Set on a quarter acre lot, this 2 story home boasts 3884 sqft with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. This stunning home was fully renovated this year and offers cathedral ceilings in the family room with new wainscoting over a granite fireplace. New paint throughout and wood flooring downstairs. The master suite downstairs has a tray ceiling, a huge walk-in closet, and a large whirlpool bath. You won't find a home like this for rent in such a good school district, so act fast.

Available for move in 7/9/2019

House features:

Main Floor;
Master suite down with a huge walk-in closet and whirlpool bath,
Formal dining,
Breakfast nook in a bay window area,
Formal living room,
Family room with 2 story cathedral ceiling
Office,
Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets, a large island, and granite counter tops,
Stainless steel appliances,

2nd floor;
4 spacious bedrooms
Large closet and storage space,
Beautifully renovated bathroom

Pet Friendly
Central A/C and heat
Gas water heater

To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net . Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.

Pets allowed with owner's approval!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools assigned;

Crown Point Elementary
Mint Hill Middle School
Butler High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 Ritz Lane have any available units?
2834 Ritz Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 2834 Ritz Lane have?
Some of 2834 Ritz Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2834 Ritz Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2834 Ritz Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 Ritz Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2834 Ritz Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2834 Ritz Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2834 Ritz Lane offers parking.
Does 2834 Ritz Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 Ritz Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 Ritz Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2834 Ritz Lane has a pool.
Does 2834 Ritz Lane have accessible units?
No, 2834 Ritz Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 Ritz Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2834 Ritz Lane has units with dishwashers.
