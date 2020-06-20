2321 Heathershire Lane

Amenities

Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home and 2.5 baths located in the highly desired Heathers Subdivision. Features: Open floor plan, large deck, private screened-in back porch with fenced-in idyllic back yard. New wide plank flooring throughout, freshly painted deck and interior, granite counter tops, tile back splash and tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. This home has tons of upgrades, new light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, tub in master with separate glass shower. Conveniently located near the HWY, excellent schools ( Bain ES, Mint Hill MS, Butler HS), shopping, restaurants, recreation and many other amenities.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



