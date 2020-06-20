All apartments in Matthews
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

2321 Heathershire Lane

2321 Heathershire Lane · (980) 223-5321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2321 Heathershire Lane, Matthews, NC 28105
The Heathers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2036 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1745280

Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home and 2.5 baths located in the highly desired Heathers Subdivision. Features: Open floor plan, large deck, private screened-in back porch with fenced-in idyllic back yard. New wide plank flooring throughout, freshly painted deck and interior, granite counter tops, tile back splash and tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. This home has tons of upgrades, new light fixtures, stainless steel appliances, tub in master with separate glass shower. Conveniently located near the HWY, excellent schools ( Bain ES, Mint Hill MS, Butler HS), shopping, restaurants, recreation and many other amenities.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Garage,Stainless steel appliances,Wood flooring,Fireplace,Screened lanai,Large backyard,No dogs,No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Heathershire Lane have any available units?
2321 Heathershire Lane has a unit available for $1,710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2321 Heathershire Lane have?
Some of 2321 Heathershire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Heathershire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Heathershire Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Heathershire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Heathershire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 2321 Heathershire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Heathershire Lane does offer parking.
Does 2321 Heathershire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Heathershire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Heathershire Lane have a pool?
No, 2321 Heathershire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Heathershire Lane have accessible units?
No, 2321 Heathershire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Heathershire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 Heathershire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 Heathershire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2321 Heathershire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
