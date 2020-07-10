1205 Driftway Point Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Home with great 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 2 car garage on 1/3 acre. Add rocking chairs to the front porch and enjoy! Hardwoods on main level, hallway & bedrooms. Tile backsplash in kitchen, SS appliances. Den has fireplace. Master BR has cathedral ceiling, walk in closet and large bath. Enjoy your back patio with trees and fenced yard. Neighborhood has 2 pools, tennis courts and playground.

Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $50 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).