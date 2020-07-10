All apartments in Matthews
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

1205 Driftway Point Rd

1205 Driftway Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Driftway Point Road, Matthews, NC 28105
Brightmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Home with great 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 2 car garage on 1/3 acre. Add rocking chairs to the front porch and enjoy! Hardwoods on main level, hallway & bedrooms. Tile backsplash in kitchen, SS appliances. Den has fireplace. Master BR has cathedral ceiling, walk in closet and large bath. Enjoy your back patio with trees and fenced yard. Neighborhood has 2 pools, tennis courts and playground.
Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $50 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Driftway Point Rd have any available units?
1205 Driftway Point Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Driftway Point Rd have?
Some of 1205 Driftway Point Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Driftway Point Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Driftway Point Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Driftway Point Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Driftway Point Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Driftway Point Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Driftway Point Rd offers parking.
Does 1205 Driftway Point Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Driftway Point Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Driftway Point Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Driftway Point Rd has a pool.
Does 1205 Driftway Point Rd have accessible units?
No, 1205 Driftway Point Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Driftway Point Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Driftway Point Rd has units with dishwashers.

