Matthews, NC
1125 Township Parkway
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

1125 Township Parkway

1125 Matthews Township Parkway · (704) 999-1850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1125 Matthews Township Parkway, Matthews, NC 28105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1125 Township Parkway · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Townhouse in Belmont - Around 1600 Sq Ft Brand New Town House, Laurel Walk is within walking distance to Belmont Town Center, including Harris Teeter and other conveniences plus students will be within walking distance of highly rated Belmont schools. Vibrant downtown Belmont, with charming shops, eateries, cafes, breweries, and a city park, is only 1.5 miles from Laurel Walk.

Residents will enjoy the convenience of Charlotte with a commute of fewer than 12 minutes to Charlotte Douglas International Airport and less than 20 minutes to uptown Charlotte.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5828478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Township Parkway have any available units?
1125 Township Parkway has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1125 Township Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Township Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Township Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Township Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Township Parkway offer parking?
No, 1125 Township Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1125 Township Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Township Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Township Parkway have a pool?
No, 1125 Township Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Township Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1125 Township Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Township Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 Township Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Township Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 Township Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
