1125 Township Parkway

Townhouse in Belmont - Around 1600 Sq Ft Brand New Town House, Laurel Walk is within walking distance to Belmont Town Center, including Harris Teeter and other conveniences plus students will be within walking distance of highly rated Belmont schools. Vibrant downtown Belmont, with charming shops, eateries, cafes, breweries, and a city park, is only 1.5 miles from Laurel Walk.



Residents will enjoy the convenience of Charlotte with a commute of fewer than 12 minutes to Charlotte Douglas International Airport and less than 20 minutes to uptown Charlotte.



No Cats Allowed



