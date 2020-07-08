1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground

MASTER ON MAIN LEVEL. AVAILABLE NOW! Conveniently located near all that exciting downtown Matthews has to offer, this 3 BR + LOFT, 2.5 bath home has 1400+ sf and is in Crestdale Crossing subdivision. Main level has a master bedroom with large walk-in closet and a master bath shower/garden tub combo. Two-story family room has a gas fireplace and a soaring ceiling that visually opens the space. Eat in kitchen steps out to large rear patio and a backyard with a backdrop of trees offering privacy. Second level has a loft that would make a great playroom or extra den, and two additional bedrooms. There is a convenient storage unit attached to the home. Community playground. SORRY, NO PETS!