Home
/
Matthews, NC
/
1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:22 AM

1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive

1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
bathtub
MASTER ON MAIN LEVEL. AVAILABLE NOW! Conveniently located near all that exciting downtown Matthews has to offer, this 3 BR + LOFT, 2.5 bath home has 1400+ sf and is in Crestdale Crossing subdivision. Main level has a master bedroom with large walk-in closet and a master bath shower/garden tub combo. Two-story family room has a gas fireplace and a soaring ceiling that visually opens the space. Eat in kitchen steps out to large rear patio and a backyard with a backdrop of trees offering privacy. Second level has a loft that would make a great playroom or extra den, and two additional bedrooms. There is a convenient storage unit attached to the home. Community playground. SORRY, NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive have any available units?
1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive have?
Some of 1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 Crestdale Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

