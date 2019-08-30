All apartments in Lowesville
Find more places like 7509 Bluff Point Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lowesville, NC
/
7509 Bluff Point Lane
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

7509 Bluff Point Lane

7509 Bluff Point Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7509 Bluff Point Lane, Lowesville, NC 28037

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Pool community. Close to shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7509 Bluff Point Lane have any available units?
7509 Bluff Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowesville, NC.
What amenities does 7509 Bluff Point Lane have?
Some of 7509 Bluff Point Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7509 Bluff Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7509 Bluff Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7509 Bluff Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7509 Bluff Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowesville.
Does 7509 Bluff Point Lane offer parking?
No, 7509 Bluff Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7509 Bluff Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7509 Bluff Point Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7509 Bluff Point Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7509 Bluff Point Lane has a pool.
Does 7509 Bluff Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 7509 Bluff Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7509 Bluff Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7509 Bluff Point Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7509 Bluff Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7509 Bluff Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCDenver, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCBelmont, NCRanlo, NCLincolnton, NCKannapolis, NC
Newton, NCHarrisburg, NCClover, SCPineville, NCCherryville, NCStallings, NCWeddington, NCShelby, NCMonroe, NCWaxhaw, NCLocust, NCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College