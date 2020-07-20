8055 Mariners Pointe Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great townhome in desirable Smithstone. Unit to has fresh paint throughout and updated flooring and light fixtures. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space. Over-sized bedrooms and large walk-in closet in Master bedroom. Relaxing private courtyard in back. Great for entertaining friends and family. Community pool sits right on Lake Norman! Community also offers Club House and Dry Boat Storage upon availability. Rent includes water and sewer and exterior maintenance. Excellent Denver schools! Credit, criminal background and eviction history will be checked. $40 application fee per applicant 18 and older. Household monthly income requirement is 3x's monthly rent ($3450/month). Allowing 1 small dog (under 25 pounds) with a non-refundable $300 pet fee.