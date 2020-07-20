All apartments in Lincoln County
Find more places like 6548 Wingate Hill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincoln County, NC
/
6548 Wingate Hill Road
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:53 AM

6548 Wingate Hill Road

6548 Wingate Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6548 Wingate Hill Road, Lincoln County, NC 28037

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 bdrm/2bth mobile home for rent...1620 SF!! Lots of upgrades. On .76 Acre lot. $1250/month and $1800 deposit. Storage shed included on property. NO PETS or smoking in home. Minimum 1 year lease. Credit and background check required for $60 per adult. Please text 828-230-4094 for more information

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27811

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4753052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6548 Wingate Hill Road have any available units?
6548 Wingate Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln County, NC.
What amenities does 6548 Wingate Hill Road have?
Some of 6548 Wingate Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6548 Wingate Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6548 Wingate Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6548 Wingate Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 6548 Wingate Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln County.
Does 6548 Wingate Hill Road offer parking?
No, 6548 Wingate Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 6548 Wingate Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6548 Wingate Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6548 Wingate Hill Road have a pool?
No, 6548 Wingate Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 6548 Wingate Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 6548 Wingate Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6548 Wingate Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6548 Wingate Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6548 Wingate Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6548 Wingate Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop
Denver, NC 28037

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NCCherryville, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCNewton, NC
Shelby, NCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCLenoir, NCHarrisburg, NCClover, SCLake Wylie, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCTega Cay, SCLake Park, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College