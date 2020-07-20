All apartments in Lincoln County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3730 Navajo Dr.

3730 Navajo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3730 Navajo Drive, Lincoln County, NC 28650

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two-Story, Three Bed, Two and a Half Bath Home in Maiden - This is a lovely two story home in Creekside Village. This home features three bedrooms, two and a half baths. Downstairs includes formal dining room, living room with a fireplace, an open kitchen with a breakfast area and computer nook. All bedrooms upstairs, including the large master suite, and a charming bonus nook. Outside there is a large back deck and storage building. This home is pet friendly with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee.

(RLNE2158354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 Navajo Dr. have any available units?
3730 Navajo Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln County, NC.
Is 3730 Navajo Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3730 Navajo Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 Navajo Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3730 Navajo Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3730 Navajo Dr. offer parking?
No, 3730 Navajo Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3730 Navajo Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 Navajo Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 Navajo Dr. have a pool?
No, 3730 Navajo Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3730 Navajo Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3730 Navajo Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 Navajo Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3730 Navajo Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3730 Navajo Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3730 Navajo Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
