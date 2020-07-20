3730 Navajo Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two-Story, Three Bed, Two and a Half Bath Home in Maiden - This is a lovely two story home in Creekside Village. This home features three bedrooms, two and a half baths. Downstairs includes formal dining room, living room with a fireplace, an open kitchen with a breakfast area and computer nook. All bedrooms upstairs, including the large master suite, and a charming bonus nook. Outside there is a large back deck and storage building. This home is pet friendly with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee.



