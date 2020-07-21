362 Low Bridge Rd

Amenities

APPLICATION RECEIVED. Great opportunity to rent this 3 bed/2.5 bath furnished home before you buy or build your perfect home in the Charlotte area. Leave your stuff in storage, as this house has it all, and will make it simple! Enjoy living in a custom built, exquisite home with over 3,000 sf of space. Outdoor living at its best awaits you with an exquisite property containing a 2 acre private pond (stocked), 40 ft dock, walking trails, basketball goal, and fenced in immediate backyard. Tastefully furnished. Features include a game room (with pool table), 1st floor office, large deck, terrace, travertine flooring, heated master bathroom flooring, ELEVATOR, mud room and 3 car garage. The open concept (chef's) kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, island, island mount range hood, granite countertops, and computer nook. Second floor laundry room with washer & dryer included. Landscaping and lawn care included in rent. Pets are conditional. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Pets are conditional. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.