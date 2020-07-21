All apartments in Lincoln County
362 Low Bridge Rd
Last updated December 14 2019 at 8:49 AM

362 Low Bridge Rd

362 Low Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

362 Low Bridge Road, Lincoln County, NC 28080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION RECEIVED. Great opportunity to rent this 3 bed/2.5 bath furnished home before you buy or build your perfect home in the Charlotte area. Leave your stuff in storage, as this house has it all, and will make it simple! Enjoy living in a custom built, exquisite home with over 3,000 sf of space. Outdoor living at its best awaits you with an exquisite property containing a 2 acre private pond (stocked), 40 ft dock, walking trails, basketball goal, and fenced in immediate backyard. Tastefully furnished. Features include a game room (with pool table), 1st floor office, large deck, terrace, travertine flooring, heated master bathroom flooring, ELEVATOR, mud room and 3 car garage. The open concept (chef's) kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, island, island mount range hood, granite countertops, and computer nook. Second floor laundry room with washer & dryer included. Landscaping and lawn care included in rent. Pets are conditional. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Pets are conditional. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 Low Bridge Rd have any available units?
362 Low Bridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln County, NC.
What amenities does 362 Low Bridge Rd have?
Some of 362 Low Bridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 Low Bridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
362 Low Bridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 Low Bridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 362 Low Bridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 362 Low Bridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 362 Low Bridge Rd offers parking.
Does 362 Low Bridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 362 Low Bridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 Low Bridge Rd have a pool?
No, 362 Low Bridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 362 Low Bridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 362 Low Bridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 362 Low Bridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 362 Low Bridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 362 Low Bridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 362 Low Bridge Rd has units with air conditioning.
