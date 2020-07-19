2135 Regatta Lane

Amenities

Beautiful Waterfront unit for rent in one of Lake Norman's premier gated condo communities - Hide-A-Way! This 3 bedroom 2 bath GROUND FLOOR unit has many upgrades. Step down living room with a gas fireplace and huge triple glass slider dooe that leads out to the huge covered patio that overlooks the lake and the pool. Great kitchen storage space. The master bedroom is adorable with a large tile shower, updated vanities and great shelved for storage space. The guest bedrooms are spacious, one has a walk in closet, the other is perfect for an office. The guest bathroom has also been updated recently. Washer and dryer is included. $45 application fee per adult. Credit and criminal background checks are part of the application process. The unit will be available February 5, 2019.