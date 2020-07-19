All apartments in Lincoln County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2135 Regatta Lane

2135 Regatta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2135 Regatta Lane, Lincoln County, NC 28037

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Waterfront unit for rent in one of Lake Norman's premier gated condo communities - Hide-A-Way! This 3 bedroom 2 bath GROUND FLOOR unit has many upgrades. Step down living room with a gas fireplace and huge triple glass slider dooe that leads out to the huge covered patio that overlooks the lake and the pool. Great kitchen storage space. The master bedroom is adorable with a large tile shower, updated vanities and great shelved for storage space. The guest bedrooms are spacious, one has a walk in closet, the other is perfect for an office. The guest bathroom has also been updated recently. Washer and dryer is included. $45 application fee per adult. Credit and criminal background checks are part of the application process. The unit will be available February 5, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 Regatta Lane have any available units?
2135 Regatta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln County, NC.
What amenities does 2135 Regatta Lane have?
Some of 2135 Regatta Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 Regatta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Regatta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Regatta Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2135 Regatta Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln County.
Does 2135 Regatta Lane offer parking?
No, 2135 Regatta Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2135 Regatta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2135 Regatta Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Regatta Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2135 Regatta Lane has a pool.
Does 2135 Regatta Lane have accessible units?
No, 2135 Regatta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Regatta Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2135 Regatta Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2135 Regatta Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2135 Regatta Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
