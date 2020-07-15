All apartments in Lewisville
110 Sedgewick Ridge Court
110 Sedgewick Ridge Court

110 Sedgewick Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

110 Sedgewick Ridge Court, Lewisville, NC 27023

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Sedgewick Ridge Court have any available units?
110 Sedgewick Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, NC.
Is 110 Sedgewick Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
110 Sedgewick Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Sedgewick Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 110 Sedgewick Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 110 Sedgewick Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 110 Sedgewick Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 110 Sedgewick Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Sedgewick Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Sedgewick Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 110 Sedgewick Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 110 Sedgewick Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 110 Sedgewick Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Sedgewick Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Sedgewick Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Sedgewick Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Sedgewick Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
