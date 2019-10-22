All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
9110 Greenwood Road
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:21 PM

9110 Greenwood Road

9110 Greenwood Road · No Longer Available
Lake Norman of Catawba
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Location

9110 Greenwood Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28682

Amenities

new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New construction Waterfront home in one of Lake Norman's newest communities of Osprey Cove. Home built by Nest Homes is a 4 bdrm/4.5 bath home on private lot with miles of water front and large trees. Gorgeous views year round! Kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz counter tops. Family room open to kitchen and perfect for entertaining friends and family...all with a lake view. Main floor master with large soaking tub and walk in closet. Large Great Room in basement with another bedroom and bath. This home can accommodate guests and still afford privacy to all occupants. Three car garage! Convenient to grocer, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

