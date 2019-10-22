9110 Greenwood Road

Amenities

New construction Waterfront home in one of Lake Norman's newest communities of Osprey Cove. Home built by Nest Homes is a 4 bdrm/4.5 bath home on private lot with miles of water front and large trees. Gorgeous views year round! Kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz counter tops. Family room open to kitchen and perfect for entertaining friends and family...all with a lake view. Main floor master with large soaking tub and walk in closet. Large Great Room in basement with another bedroom and bath. This home can accommodate guests and still afford privacy to all occupants. Three car garage! Convenient to grocer, shops and restaurants.