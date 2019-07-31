7976 Vista View Drive

Amenities

AMAZING MAIN CHANNEL views of Lake Norman from this waterfront estate! Home was recently remodeled and feels like new construction and you'll enjoy water views from most rooms in the home! Main level features hardwoods, custom moldings, Office with built-ins, Formal Dining, gourmet Kitchen with island, pantry and Breakfast area, Wet Bar, large Sunroom and 2-Story Great Room with see-thru fireplace. Upper level has 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms including an expansive Master Suite with sitting area, custom walk-in closet, two sink vanities, tiled and glass shower and soaking tub. Enjoy all the lake has to offer with Sandy Beach, Deck, Hot Tub, Pier with Boatslip and a Boathouse with Sun Deck which is a rare find! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn maintenance, irrigation maintenance and garbage pickup. Propane required for gas features. No Smoking and 1 Pet is conditional and requires prior approval with a non-refundable pet fee. MOVE-IN READY!