Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
7976 Vista View Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

7976 Vista View Drive

7976 Vista View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7976 Vista View Drive, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28673

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
new construction
pet friendly
AMAZING MAIN CHANNEL views of Lake Norman from this waterfront estate! Home was recently remodeled and feels like new construction and you'll enjoy water views from most rooms in the home! Main level features hardwoods, custom moldings, Office with built-ins, Formal Dining, gourmet Kitchen with island, pantry and Breakfast area, Wet Bar, large Sunroom and 2-Story Great Room with see-thru fireplace. Upper level has 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms including an expansive Master Suite with sitting area, custom walk-in closet, two sink vanities, tiled and glass shower and soaking tub. Enjoy all the lake has to offer with Sandy Beach, Deck, Hot Tub, Pier with Boatslip and a Boathouse with Sun Deck which is a rare find! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn maintenance, irrigation maintenance and garbage pickup. Propane required for gas features. No Smoking and 1 Pet is conditional and requires prior approval with a non-refundable pet fee. MOVE-IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7976 Vista View Drive have any available units?
7976 Vista View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 7976 Vista View Drive have?
Some of 7976 Vista View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7976 Vista View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7976 Vista View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7976 Vista View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7976 Vista View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7976 Vista View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7976 Vista View Drive offers parking.
Does 7976 Vista View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7976 Vista View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7976 Vista View Drive have a pool?
No, 7976 Vista View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7976 Vista View Drive have accessible units?
No, 7976 Vista View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7976 Vista View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7976 Vista View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7976 Vista View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7976 Vista View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
