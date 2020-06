Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

What a beautiful, private location with a lot of charm. Recently updated, nice all brick 2 bedrooms, 1 bath duplex located halfway between Denver and Mooresville. Great sized bedrooms and the home comes with a refrigerator and stove. The unit does have a shared storage building that you are able to use. Lawn care is included! All of our rentals are Non-Smoking! NO PETS!