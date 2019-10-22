All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
4199 Slanting Bridge Rd.

4199 Slanting Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

4199 Slanting Bridge Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28673

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
3 bed 2 bath right near the new Publix - Property Id: 38921

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home back off of the main road. Updated with laminate and tile flooring thru out and new kitchen cabinets and tops. A new HVAC system has also just been installed.This home also offers a two car carport , a covered front porch and a rear concrete patio for your grill and outdoor entertaining.. A very quiet and private setting on one acre within walking distance to the new Publix shopping center at the new Sherrills Ford Village.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/38921p
Property Id 38921

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5189131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. have any available units?
4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. have?
Some of 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Norman of Catawba.
Does 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. offers parking.
Does 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. have a pool?
No, 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4199 Slanting Bridge Rd. has units with air conditioning.
