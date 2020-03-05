All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
3979 Lake Breeze Dr

3979 Lake Breeze Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3979 Lake Breeze Dr, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28682

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bocce court
fire pit
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Sherrills Ford in Cul-de-Sac - Five Bedrooms, Four Full Baths, Main floor offers: eat-in kitchen with center island, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Opens to great room with fireplace, guest bedroom on main floor with full bath. Upper level offers Master Bedroom Suite, master bath w/garden tub, glass enclosed shower, dual sinks and huge walk in closet, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths, laundry room and bonus room. Cul-de-sac lot, private backyard backs up to common green area. Beautiful back patio with brick paver patio extension including built-in firepit surrounded by wall seat. Community includes pool, playground, bocce ball and pickleball courts. Across the street from the new Publix shopping center, Convenient to Mooresville and 5 miles to Hwy 16 which offers easy access to Charlotte Int'l Airport and Uptown.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5516325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3979 Lake Breeze Dr have any available units?
3979 Lake Breeze Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 3979 Lake Breeze Dr have?
Some of 3979 Lake Breeze Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3979 Lake Breeze Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3979 Lake Breeze Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3979 Lake Breeze Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3979 Lake Breeze Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3979 Lake Breeze Dr offer parking?
No, 3979 Lake Breeze Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3979 Lake Breeze Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3979 Lake Breeze Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3979 Lake Breeze Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3979 Lake Breeze Dr has a pool.
Does 3979 Lake Breeze Dr have accessible units?
No, 3979 Lake Breeze Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3979 Lake Breeze Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3979 Lake Breeze Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3979 Lake Breeze Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3979 Lake Breeze Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

