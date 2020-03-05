3979 Lake Breeze Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly bocce court fire pit on-site laundry playground pool

Sherrills Ford in Cul-de-Sac - Five Bedrooms, Four Full Baths, Main floor offers: eat-in kitchen with center island, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Opens to great room with fireplace, guest bedroom on main floor with full bath. Upper level offers Master Bedroom Suite, master bath w/garden tub, glass enclosed shower, dual sinks and huge walk in closet, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths, laundry room and bonus room. Cul-de-sac lot, private backyard backs up to common green area. Beautiful back patio with brick paver patio extension including built-in firepit surrounded by wall seat. Community includes pool, playground, bocce ball and pickleball courts. Across the street from the new Publix shopping center, Convenient to Mooresville and 5 miles to Hwy 16 which offers easy access to Charlotte Int'l Airport and Uptown.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5516325)