Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
Find more places like 3972 Kimberly Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
/
3972 Kimberly Place
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:16 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3972 Kimberly Place
3972 Kimberly Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Norman of Catawba
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3972 Kimberly Place, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28682
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come view this amazing Duplex, all new floors and paint. Large deck, very private.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3972 Kimberly Place have any available units?
3972 Kimberly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
.
What amenities does 3972 Kimberly Place have?
Some of 3972 Kimberly Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3972 Kimberly Place currently offering any rent specials?
3972 Kimberly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3972 Kimberly Place pet-friendly?
No, 3972 Kimberly Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Norman of Catawba
.
Does 3972 Kimberly Place offer parking?
Yes, 3972 Kimberly Place offers parking.
Does 3972 Kimberly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3972 Kimberly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3972 Kimberly Place have a pool?
No, 3972 Kimberly Place does not have a pool.
Does 3972 Kimberly Place have accessible units?
No, 3972 Kimberly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3972 Kimberly Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3972 Kimberly Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3972 Kimberly Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3972 Kimberly Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Lake Norman of Catawba 1 Bedrooms
Lake Norman of Catawba 2 Bedrooms
Lake Norman of Catawba Apartments with Gym
Lake Norman of Catawba Apartments with Pool
Lake Norman of Catawba Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Monroe, NC
Stallings, NC
Cherryville, NC
Lenoir, NC
Shelby, NC
Locust, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College