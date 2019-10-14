All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:16 AM

3972 Kimberly Place

3972 Kimberly Place · No Longer Available
Location

3972 Kimberly Place, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28682

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Come view this amazing Duplex, all new floors and paint. Large deck, very private.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3972 Kimberly Place have any available units?
3972 Kimberly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 3972 Kimberly Place have?
Some of 3972 Kimberly Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3972 Kimberly Place currently offering any rent specials?
3972 Kimberly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3972 Kimberly Place pet-friendly?
No, 3972 Kimberly Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Norman of Catawba.
Does 3972 Kimberly Place offer parking?
Yes, 3972 Kimberly Place offers parking.
Does 3972 Kimberly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3972 Kimberly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3972 Kimberly Place have a pool?
No, 3972 Kimberly Place does not have a pool.
Does 3972 Kimberly Place have accessible units?
No, 3972 Kimberly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3972 Kimberly Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3972 Kimberly Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3972 Kimberly Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3972 Kimberly Place does not have units with air conditioning.
