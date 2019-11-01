All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

3488 Chubs Lane

3488 Chubs Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3488 Chubs Lane, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28673

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3488 Chubs Lane Available 11/08/19 Three Bedroom Two Bath Cabin on Lake Norman - Great little cabin with awesome views of Lake Norman. A wonderful get away from life's stresses! Huge deck off main level and another one below off the basement area plus several other decks overlooking the lake. Perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Comes equipped with cooktop, oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Three bedrooms and two baths. Pier and floating dock. Basement is unheated.

(RLNE4795254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3488 Chubs Lane have any available units?
3488 Chubs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 3488 Chubs Lane have?
Some of 3488 Chubs Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3488 Chubs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3488 Chubs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3488 Chubs Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3488 Chubs Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Norman of Catawba.
Does 3488 Chubs Lane offer parking?
No, 3488 Chubs Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3488 Chubs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3488 Chubs Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3488 Chubs Lane have a pool?
No, 3488 Chubs Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3488 Chubs Lane have accessible units?
No, 3488 Chubs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3488 Chubs Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3488 Chubs Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3488 Chubs Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3488 Chubs Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

