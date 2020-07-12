Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

230 Apartments for rent in Knightdale, NC with parking

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
15 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,044
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
8 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,017
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1401 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
110 Tortola Place
110 Tortola Place, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Wonderful home on 2+ acre lake w/lovely views from nearly every room! Nice front porch welcomes you to this home w/large living room/TV niche over Fireplace,hardwood floors in dining & kitchen, laundry room, master bedroom w/garden tub/shower in
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$958
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$913
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
28 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$885
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$793
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
965 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$834
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1477 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Brentmoor Apartments
2080 Brentmoor Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our elegant garden-style apartment homes, plush landscaping and stunning resort style pool with lounging deck will have you feeling like you are on vacation each and every day.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
5401 North
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
9 Units Available
Magnolia House
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Magnolia House offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Magnolia House offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
7 Units Available
The Waverly
3211 Pridwen Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$878
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1357 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Raleigh and I-440, with a pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Air-conditioned units are equipped with walk-in closets, dishwasher and cooking range.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
2 Units Available
Honeytree
4344 Saint James Church Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
980 sqft
Just around the corner from the intersection of Louisburg and New Hope Roads, Honeytree Apartments is one of North Raleigh's most distinctive apartment rental communities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
3 Units Available
Village on Hill Street
2404 Hill St, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1033 sqft
The Village on Hill Street offers newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments tucked away in a peaceful and beautiful part of Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Green Meadows
4219 Brockton Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-440 and shopping in a quiet, residential neighborhood. Community amenities include a playground, saltwater pool and picnic area. Pet-friendly. Close to public transportation. Spacious interior living.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
780 Hay River St
780 Hay River Street, Garner, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2266 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in charming Garner neighborhood. Rocking chair front porch, large yard, open floor plan, hardwood floors, and cozy fireplace. Available now.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6005 Herston Rd
6005 Herston Road, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1716 sqft
Spacious two story home in the Abbington Ridge Subdivision. Three bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, and approx one thousand, seven hundred and sixteen square feet. Spacious kitchen with appliances included.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
5008 Parkerwood Drive
5008 Parkerwood Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1150 sqft
Charming RANCH ready for your family to enjoy! This cozy home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Some of its features are a pretty spacious family room and large kitchen with bay window. The Master has a huge walk in closet and garden tub.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2214 Sunny Cove Dr
2214 Sunny Cove Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1572 sqft
2214 Sunny Cove Dr Available 09/14/20 Great End Unit Townhome-Located Close to Downtown Raleigh! Available Mid September! - Available September 14th, 2020! This Charming 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom town home is located in the Sunnybrook Estates

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Estates
2400 New Hope Church Road
2400 New Hope Church Road, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Brentwood North Raleigh~2 bedroom 1.5 bath~: All Electric~ New flooring~ Limited parking~no pets please! - This spacious townhome in Brentwood area has hardwood floors except carpet on steps! It features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4420 Roller Ct
4420 Roller Court, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1248 sqft
$500 MOVE IN SPECIAL!! Town home in awesome Raleigh location, minutes to mall, shopping and restaurants! First floor with wood laminate flooring, large open living room and wood burning fireplace surrounded by built in book shelves.
City Guide for Knightdale, NC

Back in the year 1700, the Lords Proprietor of the Carolina Colony employed John Lawson to explore what is now the Knightdale area. After a meeting together with the Tuscarora Native American tribe, Lawson came to an amicable agreement and purchased a sizable section of the surrounding lands. Upon receiving Lawson's report in 1701, the King of England - King William III - set about apportioning the land to those who were willing to settle.

Since 1701, thousands of residents have made the town of Knightdale, located in Wake County, their home. When the population exploded over the last two decades, Knightdale gained the honor of becoming part of the metro region and a suburb of Raleigh. Along with moderate temperatures throughout the seasons, and the exception of extra humidity in the summer, Knightdale is a great place to be. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Knightdale, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Knightdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

