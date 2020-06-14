Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:16 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Smithfield, NC with garage

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 S Lakeside Dr
107 South Lakeside Drive, Smithfield, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
One story Brick home in Smithfield, NC - 3 BR/2 BA Brick ranch with a two car garage and extra storage. Living/Dining Room. Washer/Dryer hookups for electric units. 3 season room off family room. Small greenhouse and storage building available.
Results within 1 mile of Smithfield

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
81 Beadle Court
81 Beadle Court, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
81 Beadle Court Available 07/01/20 Johnston County Jewel - 3 bedroom with 2 car garage in Lee Farms - Smithfield/Wilson Mills - This 2 story home offers open floor plan with additional storage in walk in attic.
Results within 5 miles of Smithfield

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
150 Nevada Court
150 Nevada Court, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2305 sqft
Immaculate, almost new 2 story cul-de-sac home w/2 car garage in great Clayton location! Main floor has living room, open dining room & family room overlook lg. kitchen w/island & lots of counterspace/cabinets plus a walk-in pantry.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
79 Glacier Point
79 Glacier Pt, Johnston County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2217 sqft
NEW 2-story home with 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath & 2-car garage! The main floor features a great room, kitchen, dinette and laundry. Also, on the main floor is a separate flex room, a 5th bedroom w/ walk-in closet and full bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Smithfield
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Neuse
4 Units Available
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Raleigh, these spacious homes feature oversized closets, private balconies, and vaulted ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a modern business center, a fully equipped gym, and a pool, among other amenities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
646 Santa Gertrudis Dr
646 Santa Gertrudis Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1433 sqft
Available July 7th. This home has everything you could ask for and more...

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
915 E Joyner St
915 Joyner Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 BR home in Clayton - Property Id: 294826 3 BR home with eat in kitchen, hardwood floors. Detached garage. Near shopping Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294826 Property Id 294826 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5837299)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Denby Circle
203 Denby Circle, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1496 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
90 W Grove Point Drive
90 W Grove Point Dr, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1600 sqft
End unit, beautiful open floorplan. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome w/ garage and double driveway.Private back patio and faces treeline for privacy!New stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lakeside Townes
1 Unit Available
264 Wembley Drive
264 Wembley Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1720 sqft
Available JULY 1- Flowers Plantation -3 BR/2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
23 Cherryhill Drive
23 Cherryhill Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1936 sqft
This home is located on a nearly half-acre lot, and is just 10 minutes from I-40, shopping, and dining! The main level houses all three bedrooms and two full baths, and is bright and open with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
146 Plymouth Drive
146 Plymouth Drive, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2300 sqft
Beautiful home in Clayton with easy access to highways. First floor bedroom with full bath or use as an office. Granite countertops, large rooms, Loft bonus and two car garage. Sorry no pets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
74 Gemith Court
74 Gemith Ct, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1734 sqft
This is an amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. Large bedrooms and living areas give plenty of space for luxurious living! Large yard and two car garage provide space for outdoor living too.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
23 Whisper Oaks Court
23 Whisper Oaks Court, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2120 sqft
Stunning construction in an established neighborhood! The Sierra II plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Large 4th bedroom could be used as bonus also. SS appliances, granite in kitchen w/ tiled back splash.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
239 Pamlico Drive
239 Pamlico Dr, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1604 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,604 square feet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Smithfield, NC

Smithfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

