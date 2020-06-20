All apartments in Knightdale
Find more places like 5001 Sleepy Falls Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knightdale, NC
/
5001 Sleepy Falls Run
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

5001 Sleepy Falls Run

5001 Sleepy Falls Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Knightdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5001 Sleepy Falls Run, Knightdale, NC 27545

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
5001 Sleepy Falls Run Available 07/15/20 First Floor Master Suite! Bonus Room! 2-Car Garage! Pool/Playground/Walking Trails! - 5BR, 2.5BA two-story house in Knightdale. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE! USE OF NEIGHBORHOOD POOL AND PLAYGROUND INCLUDED! Walking trails nearby. Eat-in kitchen with pantry, granite countertops, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Separate dining room. Living room with gas fireplace. Large laundry area with washer/dryer connections. Second floor bonus room. Patio.Two-car finished garage. Tankless hot water heater. No smoking please. Central A/C and heat (gas). SORRY, NO PETS.

Directions: I-440 N to exit 14 for US-64E/US-264E. Take exit 422 for Hodge Rd. Turn right onto Hodge Rd. Turn left onto Poole Rd. Turn left onto Stony Falls Way. Turn right onto Quiet Creek Ln. Turn left onto Sleepy Falls Run.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4709822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Sleepy Falls Run have any available units?
5001 Sleepy Falls Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knightdale, NC.
What amenities does 5001 Sleepy Falls Run have?
Some of 5001 Sleepy Falls Run's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Sleepy Falls Run currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Sleepy Falls Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Sleepy Falls Run pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Sleepy Falls Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knightdale.
Does 5001 Sleepy Falls Run offer parking?
Yes, 5001 Sleepy Falls Run does offer parking.
Does 5001 Sleepy Falls Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Sleepy Falls Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Sleepy Falls Run have a pool?
Yes, 5001 Sleepy Falls Run has a pool.
Does 5001 Sleepy Falls Run have accessible units?
No, 5001 Sleepy Falls Run does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Sleepy Falls Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5001 Sleepy Falls Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 Sleepy Falls Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5001 Sleepy Falls Run has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr
Knightdale, NC 27545
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd
Knightdale, NC 27545
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run
Knightdale, NC 27545
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln
Knightdale, NC 27545
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln
Knightdale, NC 27545

Similar Pages

Knightdale 1 BedroomsKnightdale 2 Bedrooms
Knightdale Apartments with ParkingKnightdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Knightdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Rocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh