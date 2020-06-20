Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

5001 Sleepy Falls Run Available 07/15/20 First Floor Master Suite! Bonus Room! 2-Car Garage! Pool/Playground/Walking Trails! - 5BR, 2.5BA two-story house in Knightdale. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE! USE OF NEIGHBORHOOD POOL AND PLAYGROUND INCLUDED! Walking trails nearby. Eat-in kitchen with pantry, granite countertops, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Separate dining room. Living room with gas fireplace. Large laundry area with washer/dryer connections. Second floor bonus room. Patio.Two-car finished garage. Tankless hot water heater. No smoking please. Central A/C and heat (gas). SORRY, NO PETS.



Directions: I-440 N to exit 14 for US-64E/US-264E. Take exit 422 for Hodge Rd. Turn right onto Hodge Rd. Turn left onto Poole Rd. Turn left onto Stony Falls Way. Turn right onto Quiet Creek Ln. Turn left onto Sleepy Falls Run.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4709822)