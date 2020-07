Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on the opportunity to move into this newer duplex in the Shady Brook community. Conveniently located and offering 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, open floor plan with a 1 car garage and only 3 years old. Nice laminate wood floors, newer carpet in the bedrooms, granite counters, updated appliances and cabinets and fresh neutral paint.