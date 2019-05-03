All apartments in Kannapolis
908 Edsel Ct
908 Edsel Ct

908 Edsel Court · No Longer Available
Location

908 Edsel Court, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Car Town

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Duplex 2 bedroom, 1 bath near Downtown Kannapolis - AVAILABLE 5.1.19

Recently remodeled units. Newer roof, recently painted,flooring in all rooms,kitchen cabinets/countertops, bathroom cabinet/countertop. Low flush toilet in bathroom. Rooms have baseboard heat and 1 air conditioning unit. Washer/Dryer connections. Appliances - refrigerator and stove/oven. Tenant responsible for electric/water utilities. Yard work included in rent.

Rent qualifications. Must have proof of income at least 3 x monthly rent. Good rental history last 12 months. No felony or serious criminal record. No pets allowed except 1 cat.

Directions: 85 North Merge onto Us-29 Cannon Blvd., Exit 85 toward Kannapolis slight left onto Dale Earnhardt Blvd., left onto Plymouth St. right onto Edsel. Home is on the right.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2236933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

