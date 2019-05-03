908 Edsel Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Duplex 2 bedroom, 1 bath near Downtown Kannapolis - AVAILABLE 5.1.19



Recently remodeled units. Newer roof, recently painted,flooring in all rooms,kitchen cabinets/countertops, bathroom cabinet/countertop. Low flush toilet in bathroom. Rooms have baseboard heat and 1 air conditioning unit. Washer/Dryer connections. Appliances - refrigerator and stove/oven. Tenant responsible for electric/water utilities. Yard work included in rent.



Rent qualifications. Must have proof of income at least 3 x monthly rent. Good rental history last 12 months. No felony or serious criminal record. No pets allowed except 1 cat.



Directions: 85 North Merge onto Us-29 Cannon Blvd., Exit 85 toward Kannapolis slight left onto Dale Earnhardt Blvd., left onto Plymouth St. right onto Edsel. Home is on the right.



No Dogs Allowed



