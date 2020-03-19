814 West A Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

This quaint three bedroom, two bathroom home is located in the upcoming area of Kannapolis This home offers a great floorplan, with three good size bedrooms. The outside offers a rocking chair front porch in a quite neighborhood. Withing walking distance of village park which includes an amphitheater, train rides & a 2-storey carousel. The downtown area of Kannaplois is in walking distance as well, which includes a new brewery, restaurants, the brand new Kannapolis Sports & Entertainment Venu, and shopping. Minutes from major highways. This home will not last, tour today!!!!!