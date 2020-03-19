All apartments in Kannapolis
814 West A Street

814 West a Street · No Longer Available
Location

814 West a Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
This quaint three bedroom, two bathroom home is located in the upcoming area of Kannapolis This home offers a great floorplan, with three good size bedrooms. The outside offers a rocking chair front porch in a quite neighborhood. Withing walking distance of village park which includes an amphitheater, train rides & a 2-storey carousel. The downtown area of Kannaplois is in walking distance as well, which includes a new brewery, restaurants, the brand new Kannapolis Sports & Entertainment Venu, and shopping. Minutes from major highways. This home will not last, tour today!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 West A Street have any available units?
814 West A Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 814 West A Street currently offering any rent specials?
814 West A Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 West A Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 West A Street is pet friendly.
Does 814 West A Street offer parking?
No, 814 West A Street does not offer parking.
Does 814 West A Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 West A Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 West A Street have a pool?
No, 814 West A Street does not have a pool.
Does 814 West A Street have accessible units?
No, 814 West A Street does not have accessible units.
Does 814 West A Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 West A Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 West A Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 West A Street does not have units with air conditioning.

