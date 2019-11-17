715 Rain Place Court

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this incredible 2 bedroom in booming Kannapolis! At Ashford Place apartments we are undergoing a huge renovation. Inside the units we are putting in new flooring, fresh, grey tones, new appliances, new counters, new tile backsplash, new fixtures and more! Washer dryer connections available. All electric unit. Call today to schedule your showing! 704-814-0461.Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1111445?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $100, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.