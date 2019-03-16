All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

421 N East Ave

421 N East Ave · No Longer Available
Location

421 N East Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Kannapolis- 2 bed 1 bath bungalow style - 5 minues from downtown - Available 3-15-19
Small cottage house with 2 bedrooms with closets, 1 bath, as well as a 3rd room that can be flex room for office or other needs. Recently painted inside with hardwood floors. 1 Car garage or large storage bldg at end of driveway. Small fenced in rear yard area for children or small pet. Additional work to be done before move in date but can be seen now.

Must see to appreciate. Very close to new Kannapolis research area and close to shopping, restaurants and I-85. The rent does not include appliances.

Qualifications: Income 3 x rent/month. Credit score 550 or higher, good rental history last 12 months, no serious criminal issues.

Directions: I-85 North, merge onto US-29N/S Cannon Blvd, Exit 58 toward Kannapolis, left onto Jackson Park Road, left onto East. Home is on the right.

(RLNE3601732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 N East Ave have any available units?
421 N East Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 421 N East Ave currently offering any rent specials?
421 N East Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 N East Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 N East Ave is pet friendly.
Does 421 N East Ave offer parking?
Yes, 421 N East Ave offers parking.
Does 421 N East Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 N East Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 N East Ave have a pool?
No, 421 N East Ave does not have a pool.
Does 421 N East Ave have accessible units?
No, 421 N East Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 421 N East Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 N East Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 N East Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 N East Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
