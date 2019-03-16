421 N East Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Kannapolis- 2 bed 1 bath bungalow style - 5 minues from downtown - Available 3-15-19

Small cottage house with 2 bedrooms with closets, 1 bath, as well as a 3rd room that can be flex room for office or other needs. Recently painted inside with hardwood floors. 1 Car garage or large storage bldg at end of driveway. Small fenced in rear yard area for children or small pet. Additional work to be done before move in date but can be seen now.



Must see to appreciate. Very close to new Kannapolis research area and close to shopping, restaurants and I-85. The rent does not include appliances.



Qualifications: Income 3 x rent/month. Credit score 550 or higher, good rental history last 12 months, no serious criminal issues.



Directions: I-85 North, merge onto US-29N/S Cannon Blvd, Exit 58 toward Kannapolis, left onto Jackson Park Road, left onto East. Home is on the right.



(RLNE3601732)