All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 411 Ross Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
411 Ross Ave
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:53 AM

411 Ross Ave

411 Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

411 Ross Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Ross Ave have any available units?
411 Ross Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 411 Ross Ave have?
Some of 411 Ross Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Ross Ave currently offering any rent specials?
411 Ross Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Ross Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Ross Ave is pet friendly.
Does 411 Ross Ave offer parking?
No, 411 Ross Ave does not offer parking.
Does 411 Ross Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Ross Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Ross Ave have a pool?
No, 411 Ross Ave does not have a pool.
Does 411 Ross Ave have accessible units?
No, 411 Ross Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Ross Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Ross Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Ross Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 411 Ross Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College