3339 Brackhill Street

3800 s.f. home in popular "The Farm @ Riverpointe," an amenity-packed subdivision offering swimming pool, tennis, fitness center & basketball! This lovely home has 3,831 s.f. with 5 BRs , 3 full baths, a huge front living room, a separate dining room, a cozier family room with FP and a huge 2nd level bonus room lined with windows! One bedroom (or could be used as an office) is on the main level and has direct access to a full (wheelchair-accessible) bathroom. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and center island, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs the master suite has double walk-in closets, corner garden tub with separate shower and dual sink vanities. There are three spacious secondary bedrooms and a massive bonus room/game room with ceiling fan and lots of windows and natural light. An oversized patio is the length of the back side of the home--great for relaxing or entertaining!



