Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:28 PM

3339 Brackhill Street

3339 Brackhill Street · No Longer Available
Location

3339 Brackhill Street, Kannapolis, NC 28036
Farm at Riverpointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
gym
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3800 s.f. home in popular "The Farm @ Riverpointe," an amenity-packed subdivision offering swimming pool, tennis, fitness center & basketball! This lovely home has 3,831 s.f. with 5 BRs , 3 full baths, a huge front living room, a separate dining room, a cozier family room with FP and a huge 2nd level bonus room lined with windows! One bedroom (or could be used as an office) is on the main level and has direct access to a full (wheelchair-accessible) bathroom. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and center island, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs the master suite has double walk-in closets, corner garden tub with separate shower and dual sink vanities. There are three spacious secondary bedrooms and a massive bonus room/game room with ceiling fan and lots of windows and natural light. An oversized patio is the length of the back side of the home--great for relaxing or entertaining!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3339 Brackhill Street have any available units?
3339 Brackhill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 3339 Brackhill Street have?
Some of 3339 Brackhill Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3339 Brackhill Street currently offering any rent specials?
3339 Brackhill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3339 Brackhill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3339 Brackhill Street is pet friendly.
Does 3339 Brackhill Street offer parking?
No, 3339 Brackhill Street does not offer parking.
Does 3339 Brackhill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3339 Brackhill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3339 Brackhill Street have a pool?
Yes, 3339 Brackhill Street has a pool.
Does 3339 Brackhill Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3339 Brackhill Street has accessible units.
Does 3339 Brackhill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3339 Brackhill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3339 Brackhill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3339 Brackhill Street does not have units with air conditioning.
