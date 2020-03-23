277 Mission Tripp Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly bbq/grill

This traditional style 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom resides in the Mission Hills subdivison. The spacious living room provides a fireplace embellished with light granite stone. The nook right above provides the perfect space for extra decorating.



Relax and unwind with a bubble bath in the luxurious master bedroom's garden tub. The backyard porch is the perfect spot for your morning cup of coffee or for entertaining & grilling outside!



Washer & Dryer Included.



Located near: I-29 & Lake Concord.



Dogs only. Must be at least two years or older and under30 ibs.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**