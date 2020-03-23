All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 277 Mission Tripp Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
277 Mission Tripp Street
Last updated March 23 2020 at 10:37 PM

277 Mission Tripp Street

277 Mission Tripp Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

277 Mission Tripp Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This traditional style 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom resides in the Mission Hills subdivison. The spacious living room provides a fireplace embellished with light granite stone. The nook right above provides the perfect space for extra decorating.

Relax and unwind with a bubble bath in the luxurious master bedroom's garden tub. The backyard porch is the perfect spot for your morning cup of coffee or for entertaining & grilling outside!

Washer & Dryer Included.

Located near: I-29 & Lake Concord.

Dogs only. Must be at least two years or older and under30 ibs.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 Mission Tripp Street have any available units?
277 Mission Tripp Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 277 Mission Tripp Street have?
Some of 277 Mission Tripp Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 Mission Tripp Street currently offering any rent specials?
277 Mission Tripp Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 Mission Tripp Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 277 Mission Tripp Street is pet friendly.
Does 277 Mission Tripp Street offer parking?
No, 277 Mission Tripp Street does not offer parking.
Does 277 Mission Tripp Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 277 Mission Tripp Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 Mission Tripp Street have a pool?
No, 277 Mission Tripp Street does not have a pool.
Does 277 Mission Tripp Street have accessible units?
No, 277 Mission Tripp Street does not have accessible units.
Does 277 Mission Tripp Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 Mission Tripp Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 277 Mission Tripp Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 277 Mission Tripp Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College