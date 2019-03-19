2506 South Ridge Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has an open floor plan with lots of natural light throughout. Good size living room that flows into the eat in kitchen, half bath located on the first floor - great for guest, laundry room with washer and dryer provided for tenant convenience. Second floor has large master bedroom with good size closet and attached master bath, and secondary bedroom. Pets Conditional.



**Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Application fees are $55 per adult. Anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out separate application.**



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.