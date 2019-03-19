All apartments in Kannapolis
Kannapolis, NC
2506 South Ridge Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2506 South Ridge Avenue

2506 S Ridge Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2506 S Ridge Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28025
Midway East

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has an open floor plan with lots of natural light throughout. Good size living room that flows into the eat in kitchen, half bath located on the first floor - great for guest, laundry room with washer and dryer provided for tenant convenience. Second floor has large master bedroom with good size closet and attached master bath, and secondary bedroom. Pets Conditional.

**Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Application fees are $55 per adult. Anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out separate application.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 South Ridge Avenue have any available units?
2506 South Ridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 2506 South Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2506 South Ridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 South Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 South Ridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2506 South Ridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 2506 South Ridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2506 South Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2506 South Ridge Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 South Ridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 2506 South Ridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2506 South Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2506 South Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 South Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 South Ridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2506 South Ridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2506 South Ridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
