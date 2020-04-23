All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 221 Nellie Yale Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
221 Nellie Yale Place
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:25 PM

221 Nellie Yale Place

221 Nellie Yale Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

221 Nellie Yale Place, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Forest Park

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the fireplace in the living room, making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Nellie Yale Place have any available units?
221 Nellie Yale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 221 Nellie Yale Place currently offering any rent specials?
221 Nellie Yale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Nellie Yale Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Nellie Yale Place is pet friendly.
Does 221 Nellie Yale Place offer parking?
No, 221 Nellie Yale Place does not offer parking.
Does 221 Nellie Yale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Nellie Yale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Nellie Yale Place have a pool?
No, 221 Nellie Yale Place does not have a pool.
Does 221 Nellie Yale Place have accessible units?
No, 221 Nellie Yale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Nellie Yale Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Nellie Yale Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Nellie Yale Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Nellie Yale Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College