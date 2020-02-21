All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:03 PM

1808 Azalea Avenue

1808 Azalea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Azalea Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Nice updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home is perfectly located in a quite neighborhood. Central heat and air, all electric home. ALL APPLICATIONS SUBJECT TO NATIONWIDE CRIMINAL, CREDIT, SEX OFFENDER AND EVICTION CHECK. WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. ALL PETS ARE CONDITIONAL AND MUST BE APPROVED.Apply online at www.CharlotteRentalHomes.net
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

TERMS: Rent $1100, Application Fee $45, Security Deposit $1100.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed
Small Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Azalea Avenue have any available units?
1808 Azalea Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 1808 Azalea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Azalea Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Azalea Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Azalea Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Azalea Avenue offer parking?
No, 1808 Azalea Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1808 Azalea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Azalea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Azalea Avenue have a pool?
No, 1808 Azalea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Azalea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1808 Azalea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Azalea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Azalea Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 Azalea Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1808 Azalea Avenue has units with air conditioning.

