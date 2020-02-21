1808 Azalea Avenue

Amenities

Nice updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home is perfectly located in a quite neighborhood. Central heat and air, all electric home. ALL APPLICATIONS SUBJECT TO NATIONWIDE CRIMINAL, CREDIT, SEX OFFENDER AND EVICTION CHECK. WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. ALL PETS ARE CONDITIONAL AND MUST BE APPROVED.Apply online at www.CharlotteRentalHomes.net

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



TERMS: Rent $1100, Application Fee $45, Security Deposit $1100.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed

Small Dogs allowed

