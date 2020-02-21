Rent Calculator
1703 Lane St
1703 Lane Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1703 Lane Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home in great location featuring hardwood floors, new paint throughout, detached garage, tons of storage and lots more. Close to I-85 and other areas.
This one won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1703 Lane St have any available units?
1703 Lane St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kannapolis, NC
.
What amenities does 1703 Lane St have?
Some of 1703 Lane St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1703 Lane St currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Lane St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Lane St pet-friendly?
No, 1703 Lane St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kannapolis
.
Does 1703 Lane St offer parking?
Yes, 1703 Lane St offers parking.
Does 1703 Lane St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Lane St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Lane St have a pool?
No, 1703 Lane St does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Lane St have accessible units?
No, 1703 Lane St does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Lane St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Lane St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 Lane St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1703 Lane St has units with air conditioning.
