1409 Browdis Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking gym range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

This well maintained home is less than two miles from the new and revitalized downtown Kannapolis and easy access to I85 and Hwy 29, Located on a nice and quiet street off of Rogers Lake Road, this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home is a great place to call home. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $935 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. Register at www.Rently.com in order to get access code for the lock box. (lasts 1 hr). When you visit our properties, PLEASE exercise caution, make sure to use soap, wipes, and hand sanitizer. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process