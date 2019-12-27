1407 Birch Street

Amenities

This cozy two bedroom, ranch style home has been recently renovated and is ready for a brand new resident to love it! Upgrades include fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures and flooring, and more! An open, spacious living room and kitchen area makes this home great for entertaining and spending time with friends and family. A large yard is great for the kids and fur babies. Close to shopping, restaurants, and points of interest. Quick access to Cannon Blvd provides easy access to I-85. Don't miss your chance to tour and apply for this newly redone home!