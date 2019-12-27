All apartments in Kannapolis
1407 Birch Street
Last updated December 27 2019 at 9:00 PM

1407 Birch Street

1407 Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Birch Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy two bedroom, ranch style home has been recently renovated and is ready for a brand new resident to love it! Upgrades include fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures and flooring, and more! An open, spacious living room and kitchen area makes this home great for entertaining and spending time with friends and family. A large yard is great for the kids and fur babies. Close to shopping, restaurants, and points of interest. Quick access to Cannon Blvd provides easy access to I-85. Don't miss your chance to tour and apply for this newly redone home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Birch Street have any available units?
1407 Birch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 1407 Birch Street currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Birch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Birch Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Birch Street is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Birch Street offer parking?
No, 1407 Birch Street does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Birch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Birch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Birch Street have a pool?
No, 1407 Birch Street does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Birch Street have accessible units?
No, 1407 Birch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Birch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Birch Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Birch Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Birch Street does not have units with air conditioning.

