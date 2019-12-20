All apartments in Kannapolis
1338 Poplarglen Drive

1338 Poplar Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1338 Poplar Glen Dr, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Must see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home . Located in Kannapolis. Close to N. Cannon Blvd and Shopping and Dining. Minutes from I-85

Available for a January 7, 2020 move - in

This home features :

* Living room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Central air & heat
* Washer & dryer connections
* Driveway

To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com for additional listings visit our website at www.k2rental.com.

Renters insurance is required!

Schools :

Jackson Park Elementary
Kannapolis Middle
A. L. Brown High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 Poplarglen Drive have any available units?
1338 Poplarglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1338 Poplarglen Drive have?
Some of 1338 Poplarglen Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 Poplarglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1338 Poplarglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 Poplarglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1338 Poplarglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 1338 Poplarglen Drive offer parking?
No, 1338 Poplarglen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1338 Poplarglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 Poplarglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 Poplarglen Drive have a pool?
No, 1338 Poplarglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1338 Poplarglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1338 Poplarglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 Poplarglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1338 Poplarglen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1338 Poplarglen Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1338 Poplarglen Drive has units with air conditioning.

