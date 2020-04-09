All apartments in Kannapolis
115 South East Avenue

115 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

115 South East Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bed 1 bath house located within walking distance from Research Campus and New Baseball Field in downtown Kannapolis - This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house with a large yard and storage building. The house has central HVAC with gas heat and a gas water heater. Appliances included are stove, refrigerator and dishwasher with washer dryer hookups in the laundry room. The house has hardwood floors throughout with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom. All utilities are the tenants responsibility and include the following- Gas with Dominion Energy, Power with Duke Energy and Water/Sewer/Trash with the City of Kannapolis. The tenant is also required to have renters insurance in place before taking possession. The house is located just a few blocks from downtown Kannapolis, the research campus and the new Minor League Baseball Stadium. The house is very nice and will not last long!

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property

Please visit our website at www.overcashrealestate.com to view our other vacancies or to SUBMIT an Application online.

(RLNE5648834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 South East Avenue have any available units?
115 South East Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 115 South East Avenue have?
Some of 115 South East Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 South East Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 South East Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 South East Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 115 South East Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 115 South East Avenue offer parking?
No, 115 South East Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 115 South East Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 South East Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 South East Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 South East Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 South East Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 South East Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 South East Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 South East Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 South East Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 South East Avenue has units with air conditioning.

