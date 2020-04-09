115 South East Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 bed 1 bath house located within walking distance from Research Campus and New Baseball Field in downtown Kannapolis - This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house with a large yard and storage building. The house has central HVAC with gas heat and a gas water heater. Appliances included are stove, refrigerator and dishwasher with washer dryer hookups in the laundry room. The house has hardwood floors throughout with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom. All utilities are the tenants responsibility and include the following- Gas with Dominion Energy, Power with Duke Energy and Water/Sewer/Trash with the City of Kannapolis. The tenant is also required to have renters insurance in place before taking possession. The house is located just a few blocks from downtown Kannapolis, the research campus and the new Minor League Baseball Stadium. The house is very nice and will not last long!



Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property



Please visit our website at www.overcashrealestate.com to view our other vacancies or to SUBMIT an Application online.



