10936 Tailwater Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

$700 off of a 15+ month lease with a start date of 2/15/2020 or sooner!



Discount applied to second full months rent.



Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home nestled in The Farm at River Point Sub Division, in Davidson boasts of comfort and convenience! Location in the Cabarrus County School system, accessibility to Community amenities, such as a Swimming Pool, playground, club house, tennis courts, walking trails and fitness center and proximity to shopping, dining and highways makes this Gem ideal, for those who love to socialize or prefer entertaining at home. On the Main Level, is a Great Room, Sunroom/Office, Dining Area and Gourmet Kitchen. Upstairs, you'll find the Master's Suite with En Suite, 2 large Secondary Rooms and a Bonus Room. Come see why, convenience and comfort doesn't have to cost a fortune! Preregister for self guided tours or prelease on line at www.goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.