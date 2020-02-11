All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated February 11 2020 at 9:17 AM

10936 Tailwater Street

10936 Tailwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10936 Tailwater Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28036
Farm at Riverpointe

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
$700 off of a 15+ month lease with a start date of 2/15/2020 or sooner!

Discount applied to second full months rent.

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home nestled in The Farm at River Point Sub Division, in Davidson boasts of comfort and convenience! Location in the Cabarrus County School system, accessibility to Community amenities, such as a Swimming Pool, playground, club house, tennis courts, walking trails and fitness center and proximity to shopping, dining and highways makes this Gem ideal, for those who love to socialize or prefer entertaining at home. On the Main Level, is a Great Room, Sunroom/Office, Dining Area and Gourmet Kitchen. Upstairs, you'll find the Master's Suite with En Suite, 2 large Secondary Rooms and a Bonus Room. Come see why, convenience and comfort doesn't have to cost a fortune! Preregister for self guided tours or prelease on line at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10936 Tailwater Street have any available units?
10936 Tailwater Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 10936 Tailwater Street have?
Some of 10936 Tailwater Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10936 Tailwater Street currently offering any rent specials?
10936 Tailwater Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10936 Tailwater Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10936 Tailwater Street is pet friendly.
Does 10936 Tailwater Street offer parking?
Yes, 10936 Tailwater Street offers parking.
Does 10936 Tailwater Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10936 Tailwater Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10936 Tailwater Street have a pool?
Yes, 10936 Tailwater Street has a pool.
Does 10936 Tailwater Street have accessible units?
No, 10936 Tailwater Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10936 Tailwater Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10936 Tailwater Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10936 Tailwater Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10936 Tailwater Street does not have units with air conditioning.

