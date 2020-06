Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Home for RENT in The Farm At Riverpointe. This home has 4 beds and 2 1/2 baths with MASTER DOWN. Large backyard, cozy front porch, 2 car garage and stainless steel appliances included. 1 yr lease min., only small pets (under 50 lbs with non-refundable fee). For any questions or access information, contact Ana Sturt at 704-907-6907