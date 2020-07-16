All apartments in Johnston County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 8:24 PM

23 Cherryhill Drive

23 Cherryhill Drive · (330) 310-1743
Location

23 Cherryhill Drive, Johnston County, NC 27524

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1936 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This home is located on a nearly half-acre lot, and is just 10 minutes from I-40, shopping, and dining! The main level houses all three bedrooms and two full baths, and is bright and open with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops flows into the breakfast area with a bay window and the family room with a fireplace. The master suite boasts a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, and shower. Home offers great storage throughout, including a pantry, spacious closets, and a garage. The second level houses a huge bonus room, ideal for use as a guest space, office, or rec room. The deck overlooks the large back yard with a mature tree buffer for added privacy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Cherryhill Drive have any available units?
23 Cherryhill Drive has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Cherryhill Drive have?
Some of 23 Cherryhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Cherryhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23 Cherryhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Cherryhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23 Cherryhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnston County.
Does 23 Cherryhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23 Cherryhill Drive offers parking.
Does 23 Cherryhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Cherryhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Cherryhill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23 Cherryhill Drive has a pool.
Does 23 Cherryhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 23 Cherryhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Cherryhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Cherryhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Cherryhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Cherryhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
