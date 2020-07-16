23 Cherryhill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

This home is located on a nearly half-acre lot, and is just 10 minutes from I-40, shopping, and dining! The main level houses all three bedrooms and two full baths, and is bright and open with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops flows into the breakfast area with a bay window and the family room with a fireplace. The master suite boasts a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, and shower. Home offers great storage throughout, including a pantry, spacious closets, and a garage. The second level houses a huge bonus room, ideal for use as a guest space, office, or rec room. The deck overlooks the large back yard with a mature tree buffer for added privacy