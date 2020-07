Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Available September 12. Stunning 4 bdr/2.5 bath home in swim community of Cleveland Springs. Open floor plan with wood flooring throughout 1st floor. Family room centers around gas FP, large eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets/shelving, granite and SS appliances. All bedrooms up...large master with spa bath and his/her closets. Remaining bedrooms great size. Relax on your covered patio or at the neighborhood pool. W/D included. Fully fenced yard and 2 car garage. Welcome home!