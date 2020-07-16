All apartments in Jacksonville
900 Vernon Drive

900 Vernon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

900 Vernon Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Jacksonville. Close to shopping, restaurants, local beaches, and Camp Lejeune MCB.YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Vernon Drive have any available units?
900 Vernon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
Is 900 Vernon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
900 Vernon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Vernon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 900 Vernon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 900 Vernon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 900 Vernon Drive offers parking.
Does 900 Vernon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Vernon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Vernon Drive have a pool?
No, 900 Vernon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 900 Vernon Drive have accessible units?
No, 900 Vernon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Vernon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Vernon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Vernon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Vernon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
