Jacksonville, NC
615 Walden Place
615 Walden Place

615 Walden Place · (910) 577-5400
Location

615 Walden Place, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 615 Walden Place · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
615 Walden Place Available 05/26/20 Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home, Centrally Located, Fenced Back Yard, Pets Negotiable - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 and a 1/2 bath home that is just minutes to area bases, beaches, shopping and restaurants. The den features a fireplace. The dining room is open to the kitchen making setting the table and clean up a cinch. The attached one car garage is great for unloading groceries on rainy days. The back yard features a good sized deck and a privacy fence. All pets must be approved by the owner. This might just be the home you are looking for so come check it out!

We have more rentals available at:
http://www.jacksonvillerealestatenc.com

(RLNE1994125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Walden Place have any available units?
615 Walden Place has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 615 Walden Place have?
Some of 615 Walden Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Walden Place currently offering any rent specials?
615 Walden Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Walden Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Walden Place is pet friendly.
Does 615 Walden Place offer parking?
Yes, 615 Walden Place does offer parking.
Does 615 Walden Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Walden Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Walden Place have a pool?
No, 615 Walden Place does not have a pool.
Does 615 Walden Place have accessible units?
No, 615 Walden Place does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Walden Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Walden Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Walden Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Walden Place does not have units with air conditioning.
